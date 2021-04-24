Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,301 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.44% of Unisys worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

