Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,599 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.03% of Hooker Furniture worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 191,688 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

HOFT stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $39.98.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

