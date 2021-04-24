Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,699 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of BlackBerry worth $29,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

