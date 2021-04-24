Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 310,479 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310,479 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.03% of Oceaneering International worth $31,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 353,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $10.44 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

