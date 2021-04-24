Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,796 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Insulet worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

PODD stock opened at $295.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.61 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

