Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,615 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of CareTrust REIT worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

