Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,189 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of ProAssurance worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

