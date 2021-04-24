Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,413 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of Heska worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Heska by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $182.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.21. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

