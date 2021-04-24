Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,110 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.67% of US Ecology worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in US Ecology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ECOL stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

