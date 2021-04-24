Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.12% of CEVA worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,774.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays increased their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.