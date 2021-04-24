Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.55% of Genesco worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genesco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE GCO opened at $48.75 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

