Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

