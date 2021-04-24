DistX Trading Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. DistX has a market cap of $35,556.90 and $14,903.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00270387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.93 or 0.99862978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00627047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.38 or 0.01020767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

