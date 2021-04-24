Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,994 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 1.05% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,699,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,629,000 after buying an additional 261,632 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $63.17.

