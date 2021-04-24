dKargo (DKA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $148.96 million and $1.25 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.01 or 0.07751105 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

