DMM: Governance Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $2.59 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

