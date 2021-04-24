DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $1.18 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

