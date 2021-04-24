DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 14,983 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

