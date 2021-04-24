DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,859 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.