DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

