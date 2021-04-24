DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.