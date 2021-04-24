DnB Asset Management AS Buys 3,763 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

