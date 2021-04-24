DnB Asset Management AS Buys 43,692 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

