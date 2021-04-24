DnB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 18,000 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $96.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.