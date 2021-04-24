DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.