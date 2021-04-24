DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

GDDY stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

