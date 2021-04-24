DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.