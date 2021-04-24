DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.