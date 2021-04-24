DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

