DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.