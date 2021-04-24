DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

