DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,253 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

