DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.26 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

LKQ stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.