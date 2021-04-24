DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.32 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

