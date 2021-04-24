DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.13, for a total transaction of $968,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,535,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

