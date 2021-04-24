DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

