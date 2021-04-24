DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

