DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

