DnB Asset Management AS Invests $1.75 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $163.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

