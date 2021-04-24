DnB Asset Management AS Invests $2.06 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

