DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 12,669 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

KNX stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

