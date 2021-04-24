DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 12,715 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

