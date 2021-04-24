DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,884 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,192,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

