DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,303 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.