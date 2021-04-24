DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,625 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sealed Air by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sealed Air by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

