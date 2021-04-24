DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,864 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

