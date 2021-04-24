DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,902 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $68,358,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 675,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

