DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,388 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of BG stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

