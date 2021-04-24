DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,396 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

