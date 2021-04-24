DnB Asset Management AS Purchases New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Zscaler stock opened at $190.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.90 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

